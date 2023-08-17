Billy Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing family, is offering to buy back the beer brand from its parent company.

In a conversation with conservative podcast host Tomi Lahren this week, Mr. Busch said he wants to make the “brand great again.”

“I think InBev doesn’t understand who their core drinker is,” he said of the company headquartered in Belgium.

Mr. Busch, whose family sold the Budweiser brand to InBev in 2008, blamed the influx of woke politics for the brand’s recent marketing setbacks.

“When you are a foreign company and you rely on these woke students that are coming out of these woke colleges to do your advertising for you, you’re making a big mistake,” he said.

The beer heir’s comments come after a turbulent year for Anheuser-Busch. After the company partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, whose image was splashed on Bud Light ads, throngs of conservatives pushed back by refusing to buy the beer.

Despite the hit in sales, InBev is unlikely to sell Anheuser-Busch. While the company reported losses in North American brands like Bud Light, it boasted healthy sales for other brands, and the company saw improved revenue in Europe.

