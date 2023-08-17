NEWS AND OPINION:

A dramatic and unsettling political situation continues — namely former President Donald Trump’s many legal challenges. While they are very complex, we can peek in on some insight about Mr. Trump’s potential strategy as the action unfolds.

“In politics, timing is everything. Trump’s announced press conference is on Monday. As usual, he is dominating media coverage which people will know will be negative. He knows that at least one segment will be devoted to his legal troubles on all the Sunday morning news shows, which typically set the storylines for the following week. All of these don’t bother Trump,” advises a new commentary released by the Tippinsights.com editorial board.

“He likes it this way because he is in the news, and his other GOP opponents are not. Even if they are, they are sure to be questioned about Trump’s troubles, and answering those can be a political trap for them. Trump is betting that his Monday news conference will be a win-win,” said the pollster and news organization.

“If Trump releases new evidence in the report, he could place question marks on several independent minds. The latest proof would reinforce his three-year grievance that the 2020 elections were rigged and strengthen his GOP fan base, further disadvantaging his rivals,” said the commentary, found at Tippinsights.com.

The news organization is, by the way, the force behind the well-known TIPP poll, which it launched 30 years ago.

“If Trump presents a nothing-burger, the Left and the media will pounce on him for the millionth time. He wins even then as the narrative that the Deep State is out to bring about his downfall further strengthens,” it noted.

BRING ON THE COALITIONS

One activist group is turning to old school coalitions to underscore some traditional conservative messages to Americans of many callings as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

Here comes the “Action Coalitions,” launched Thursday by Turning Point Action, a conservative 501(c)4 non-profit organization founded by national radio host, author and activist Charlie Kirk in 2019.

“Activate our grassroots army to save America,” the new initiative says in its first public outreach.

“This fully encompassing operation will launch groups focusing on seven communities: Moms Coalition, Latinos Coalition, Black Americans Coalition, Farmers and Ranchers Coalition, Faith Coalition, Educators Coalition, and Healthcare Workers Coalition,” notes an advisory from the organization.

“Turning Point Action’s seven coalitions will enliven the spirit of the grassroots by celebrating the intricacy of the conservative movement, while also highlighting the Radical Left’s Anti-American agenda,” the advisory said.

MEANWHILE IN NEW YORK

Here’s some relatively pleasant news from the Empire State: Rep. Elise Stefanik reveals that she has delivered on her commitment to fund some improvement for the picturesque stretches of the Erie Canal — which was completed in 1825 and was the first navigable waterway connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes.

Thanks to the New York Republican’s historic-minded advocacy, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has received a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service to support the preservation of historic buildings in the rural communities of the Mohawk Valley.

The New York lawmaker says she was proud to deliver the funding.

“This grant will help promote economic development, preserve historic properties along the Canalway including counties impacted in my district like Montgomery and Herkimer counties and strengthening our rural communities in the Mohawk Valley,” Ms. Stefanik said in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“There are so many rural communities with remarkable historic fabric looking for economic development opportunities and this grant will help bring plans to life,” said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, also in a written statement.

Visit the waterway itself at Eriecanalway.org.

RAMASWAMY’S STRATEGY

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has summarized his campaign strategy in a few words.

“I was polling at 0.0 percent when we started this race in March. I’m solidly in third, second in some polls heading into the debate next week. The reality is, I’m focused on the truth, running to our vision of what it means to be an American,” he told Fox News Channel on Thursday.

“For a long time, the GOP, we have been a party that’s running from something. I’m in this race to start leading us to something, to our vision of what it even means to be an American today. That’s a message that’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than one man. And I think that’s what people are responding to,” Mr. Ramaswamy continued.

“That is also why I think this isn’t just a temporary surge. This is just the beginning of what’s actually going to change in this race,” he advised.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Historic Adirondack lodge and “idyllic getaway,” built of natural stone on two acres in 1883 near Buckberg Mountains and Tomkins Cove, New York; 2,891 square feet. Three bedrooms, three baths, original flooring, wainscoting, bookshelves and other built-ins, mammoth stone fireplace and other architectural details. Living and dining rooms, sunroom, office, completely renovated chef’s kitchen, wrap-around covered deck, and “Juliette” balcony. Includes detached two-car garage and two outbuildings, Hudson River views — “just 33 miles from the George Washington Bridge.” Priced at $750,000 through SothesbysRealty.com; enter H6253206 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 73% of U.S. adults “feel close” to their town, city or county; 81% of Republicans, 70% of independents and 69% of Democrats agree.

• 71% feel close to their state; 73% of Republicans, 66% of independents and 75% of Democrats agree.

• 70% feel close to their neighborhood or local community; 77% of Republicans, 64% of independents and 70% of Democrats agree.

• 70% feel close to America; 79% of Republicans, 71% of independents and 65% of Democrats agree.

• 70% feel close to North America; 74% of Republicans, 57% of independents and 73% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Ipsos poll of 1,005 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 1-2 and released Tuesday.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.