District Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered Thursday a youth curfew in seven areas across the city amid growing demands for action from frustrated residents and Capitol Hill lawmakers fed up with a summer of robberies, carjackings and shootings.

D.C.’s acting Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said officers will begin enforcing the curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Teens and minors who are spotted by officers during those times will be taken to the Department of Youth and Rehabilitation Services center.

The juveniles will be held in a non-secure part of the facility, where officials will contact the children’s parents or guardians and offer the families rehabilitation services.

Juveniles have been major contributors to the city’s crime wave this year, particularly in robbery and carjacking offenses.

“Parents, we want you to know where your kids are overnight,” Chief Smith said at a public safety press conference. “Our goal isn’t to arrest more of our young people, but we want to ensure the safety of our youth here in the District of Columbia.”

The curfew will be only be applied in designated areas around the District: Chinatown; Navy Yard; the U Street corridor in Northwest; Howard University and Banneker Recreation Center; 14th Street NW between Otis Place and Spring Road; the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue NW; between the 4400 and 4600 block of Benning Road SE and the 1300 block of Congress Street SE.

The Washington Times contacted MPD to clarify when the curfew will take effect and how long the pilot program will last.

