Southwest Airlines reached a conditional deal with members of its transport workers union this week that includes a significant pay bump and improvements to benefits.

The pact, which will affect over 17,000 members of Transport Workers Union Local 555, was struck Tuesday. The pending contract includes a pay raise to $36.72 an hour, increases to the company’s 401(k) match, improvements to medical coverage and additional paid holidays.

The deal marks a significant improvement for the workers who handle ramps and cargo.

The deal is another in a slew of beneficial contracts that airline employees have won the past few years. Airline pilot unions at Delta and American Airlines also have secured significant pay increases and improvements to benefits.

Southwest Airlines has yet to strike a deal with its own pilots, but the tentative deal with its transport workers likely will embolden the pilot union to continue to push for higher wages.