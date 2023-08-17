Russia likely won’t be able to freeze out Ukraine even as the fight continues into the winter, British officials said Thursday.

Ukraine is building up stockpiles of fuel and will likely have “substantial” gas reserves to withstand the winter even with the pressure of its fight against Russian occupiers.

Kyiv has shown it has the workforce needed to mobilize its mining sector despite attacks from Moscow on the country’s energy infrastructure that likely will continue into the winter, U.K. military intelligence officials said on X, formerly called Twitter.

Because of Ukraine’s efforts in its mining sector, the country will have a continuous supply of coal for thermal power and heating plants in the winter. In their latest analysis of the battlefield, British officials said Kyiv will have enough gas stocks to provide a further reserve.

Ukraine’s state-owned energy company recently announced it discovered an oil and gas deposit in a field that was thought to be depleted. Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of the Naftogas Group, told Ukrainian media the company’s goal is to have a volume of natural gas production sufficient to supply 100% of the country’s energy needs by 2024, making it possible to avoid further imports.

