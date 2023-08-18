Tattoo artists in Virginia will need more training to receive a license under new state regulations.

Under the new rules, which go into effect Sept. 1, general licenses will require 1,000 hours of training, up from 750. Students also will need to perform 100 procedures before being licensed, the state Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation told tattoo artistry schools.

Both types of cosmetic tattoo artists will be required to have 200 hours of training. Students working toward a regular cosmetic tattoo license, defined as work resembling makeup such as liners, micro blading and scalp micro pigmentation, formerly needed 90 hours of training.

The training hours are a new requirement for master cosmetic tattoo artists, those who practice advanced techniques such as permanent eye shadow and breast and scar regimentation.

Aspiring permanent cosmetic tattoo artists will need to perform at least 50 procedures. Master permanent cosmetic tattoo artists will need to perform at least 60 procedures.

“Because the nature of the [master] services is so intimate (eyeshadow, cheek blush, and scar and areola repigmentation, generally for breast cancer survivors), the board believed a formal training program was necessary to ensure licensees were properly performing services,” the Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology told the Virginia Mercury.

Tattooing apprenticeships, which mandate 1,500 training hours, are not affected by the new regulations.

