Major turnover in the leadership of Washington’s tech establishment is underway, raising the prospect that enemy hackers will take advantage of the experience gap among critical tech and cyber jobs.

Nominees for National Cyber Director and the head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command are under consideration in the Senate, while a new leader is preparing to take over the intelligence community’s tech investment group.

The NSA and Cyber Command do not know when their leadership will change. Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh’s nomination to take over the agencies awaits final consideration amid Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military promotions because of the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

China-based cyberattackers breached Microsoft customers’ emails including administration officials beginning just before President Biden nominated Lt. Gen. Haugh in May, according to a timeline from Microsoft.

The hack’s known list of victims includes the State Department and Commerce Department and at least one congressman.

Malicious hacking is not expected to slow down as America’s political campaigns heat up next year.

Lt. Gen. Haugh worked on election defense efforts during the 2018, 2020, and 2022 elections and recently told the Senate Armed Services Committee that he was worried about foreign adversaries’ use of artificial intelligence in 2024.

“As we look at this election cycle, the area that we do have to consider that will be slightly different will be the role of generative AI as part of this,” Lt. Gen. Haugh said at a committee hearing. “And so our concern is foreign use attempting to be a part of our electoral process.”

The Biden administration is scrambling to craft a plan to combat danger from AI tools. Mr. Biden has touted voluntary commitments from major AI companies promising to make tools safe for public use and the White House has promoted a prize for people using AI to solve cyber problems.

The White House also is working on a national AI strategy and has tapped a new leader to help cement its cybersecurity plan. The plan includes more regulation for businesses intended to improve digital defenses.

Mr. Biden submitted Harry Coker’s nomination to serve as National Cyber Director to the Senate last month, formally selecting a replacement for John C. Inglis, who left in February. Mr. Inglis reportedly clashed with the White House over federal agencies’ regulatory authority.

Acting Director Kemba Walden has served atop the office in the interim, helping craft an implementation plan for Mr. Biden’s cyber strategy that was rolled out in March.

Mr. Coker, a veteran of the CIA and NSA who served on Mr. Biden’s 2020 transition team, is preparing to take the helm of the office coordinating federal cyber policy in the wake of repeat breaches of American critical infrastructure such as gas pipelines and healthcare systems.

Mr. Coker has won praise from Rep. Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin Republican, and Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats. The duo previously said they were “extremely concerned” about the vacancy and welcomed Mr. Coker’s nomination, calling him “highly qualified.”

Foreign adversaries looking to take advantage of the anticipated personnel changes will find America’s tech leaders carefully planning to mind the store to prevent any vulnerabilities.

In-Q-Tel, the nonprofit investment fund contracted with the CIA for nearly a quarter-century, has worked for years on its transition plan to a new CEO, Steve Bowsher, who takes over in September.

Outgoing In-Q-Tel CEO Chris Darby said he has worked with the fund’s board for three years on the succession plan, in a June statement announcing Mr. Bowsher’s promotion. Mr. Darby joined the fund in 2006 and recruited Mr. Bowsher in 2007, according to In-Q-Tel.

The fund is credited with making successful taxpayer-funded bets on tech startups to benefit American national security, such as the data firm Palantir.

Palantir went public in 2020 and had a market capitalization of more than $25 billion during trading on Wednesday.

In-Q-Tel received more than $526 million in taxpayer funds during a five-year period ending in 2020, according to paperwork filed with the IRS.

Former CIA Chief Operating Officer Andy Makridis praised Mr. Bowsher’s appointment on Wednesday and said that In-Q-Tel is critical to ensuring America remains the “world’s premier intelligence community.”

“Steve leading this critical organization will undoubtedly expand upon the success realized with Chris at the helm and guarantee our national security community will be prepared for future threats,” Mr. Makridis said in a statement to The Washington Times.

Mr. Bowsher, who managed the fund’s relationship with Palantir, said in a June statement that he was looking forward to leading the organization into its next 25 years.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.