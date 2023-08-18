A procession of around 450 motorcycles and their riders will be traveling from Pennsylvania through Maryland on their way to Arlington, Virginia, Friday morning to honor 9/11 first responders.

The throng is riding as part of the 23rd annual America’s 9/11 Ride, held by the America’s 911 Foundation. The group drives to honor the victims, and especially the first responders, involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The foundation, as part of that mission, also offers paid scholarships to the children of active first responders.

As part of the event, the motorcyclists will have police escorts in some areas, so as to help prevent disruption to traffic and to keep the riders safe.

The 2023 ride, according to the group’s itinerary, started Thursday with registration in Pennsylvania and a drive to the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset, Pennsylvania. On Friday, the group is driving through northern Maryland first, going through Cumberland on their way to Hagerstown, including a short stop at Rocky Gap State Park.

From there, the motorcyclists will leave Maryland for Leesburg, Virginia, on their way to the Dulles Greenway; they will end Friday’s travel in Arlington before starting up again Saturday.

Saturday’s events start with a drive to and loop around the Pentagon, before starting a long trek to New York City. The group will drive back through D.C. and Maryland, stop at a Harley-Davidson dealer in Ephraim, New Jersey, and then continue on to NYC, arriving there Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the group will drive to the World Trade Center, with some riders making an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” concluding the 2023 ride.

