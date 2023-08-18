An IRS agent was fatally shot Thursday during routine training at a Federal Bureau of Prisons firing range in Arizona.

The IRS special agent, unnamed by authorities, survived the shot but died shortly after arriving at a local hospital, IRS Phoenix Field Office spokesperson Charlotte Dennis told The Associated Press.

The IRS was using the firing range at the facility under an agreement between the agencies. Other agencies were also at the firing range at the time of the shooting, BOP spokesperson Aimee Arthur-Wastell told the Arizona Republic. She also mentioned that no BOP or firing range employees were hurt as a result of the shooting.

The incident and the circumstances surrounding it are now under investigation by the FBI Phoenix field office.

“To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, details of the ongoing process will not be released. Findings of the FBI investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review,” the FBI said in a statement.

