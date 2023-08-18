Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland Republican, told a crowd of constituents at a town hall Tuesday that “we probably should” view the war in Ukraine as a standoff.

The Maryland town hall featured Mr. Harris discussing the national debt, but he delved into the war, telling the crowd that Ukraine’s spring offensive, which was painted by some as key to reclaiming territory from Russia, fell short.

“I’ll be blunt: It’s failed,” he said, adding that on the war overall, “I’m not sure it’s winnable anymore.”

Mr. Harris, whose Ukrainian mother fled communist Eastern Europe after World War II, has long supported the war effort vs. Russia. He is co-chairman of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus and voted for Congress’ Ukraine aid package last year.

The lawmaker’s new sentiments, first reported by Politico, fall more in line with his peers in the House Freedom Caucus. Mr. Harris is a longtime member of that group, whose members decried sending more aid to Ukraine without increased oversight during the process to advance the National Defense Authorization Act in the House.

“I think the time has come to realistically call for peace talks. I know President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy doesn’t want it,” Mr. Harris said. “But President Zelenskyy, without our help, he would abjectly lose the war. And with our help, he’s not winning. It’s a stalemate now.”

Mr. Harris also is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, which gives the lawmaker an impactful voice on aid to Ukraine. The Biden administration recently requested an emergency funding package that includes $24 billion in Ukraine spending, which will be heavily scrutinized by Republicans.

“If there [are] humanitarian monies, nonmilitary monies or military monies without an inspector general, I’m not supporting it,” Mr. Harris told Politico.

• Alex Miller can be reached at amiller@washigtontimes.com.