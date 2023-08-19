Users of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will likely not be able to block other users soon.

The block function allows users to prevent other people and accounts on the social media platform from interacting with their account. Mr. Musk said that he would retain the mute function, but would get rid of the ability to block in a response to a X user on Friday.

Muting an account still allows the muted user to see and interact with posts from the person that muted them.

“Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs,” Mr. Musk said on X. “It makes no sense.”

Doing so could put the social media platform, which was bought by Mr. Musk last year, into hot water with Apple and other app stores.

Removing the block function would be in violation of policies in the Apple and Google Play app stores, which could lead to X being removed from the digital marketplaces.

The move follows Mr. Musk’s recent rebrand of the platform, in which the billionaire dropped the long-used blue bird logo for a sleek black X. Mr. Musk plans to use X as an everything app that would allow for shopping and streaming.

• Alex Miller can be reached at amiller@washigtontimes.com.