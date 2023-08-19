Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to social media to offer California support as Hurricane Hilary pushes closer to the state’s southwestern coast.

The National Weather Service downgraded Hurricane Hilary from a Category 4 to a Category 3 storm Saturday. The storm is expected to make landfall in Mexico Saturday night and reach Southern California by Sunday.

“In Florida, we know how challenging storms can be and have significant experience responding in their wake — we stand ready to help the people of California in any way we can,” Mr. DeSantis said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The hurricane prompted the National Weather Service to declare a tropical storm watch in Southern California, the first time the agency has ever had to do so in the region. The last tropical storm to hit the area was in 1939.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged residents in a statement Friday to prepare for high winds, storm surges and power outages.

“We should never underestimate the power of Mother Nature,” Mr. Newsom said. “California is coordinating with federal and local governments to support communities as they prepare for this unprecedented storm. Heed warnings from local authorities, be ready and stay informed.”

Mr. DeSantis’ move echoes a similar pledge for aid from Mr. Newsom last year when Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 storm, smashed the Florida coast. California sent a 5-person team of mass care experts and canine search and rescue teams to Florida after Ian hit.

Mr. DeSantis’ olive branch to California comes as the presidential hopeful and Mr. Newsom have traded political barbs for months over their governing styles.

The governors recently sparred over Mr. DeSantis’ sending of migrants to California earlier this year. Mr. DeSantis flew over three dozen migrants from El Paso, Texas, to California. He argued that the state’s open border policy was essentially an invitation for migrants.

The duo is slated to face-off in a debate hosted by Fox News, but a date has yet to be picked.

