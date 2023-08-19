The Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Maryland, was evacuated by Montgomery County Police on Friday after they received reports of a bomb threat.

The bomb threat, however, turned out to be a false alarm.

MCPD informed the public about the evacuation and bomb threat in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at 8:12 p.m.

Just under an hour later at 9:10 p.m. and after an investigation of the purported threat, MCPD determined that there was not a bomb, posting an update on X to give the public the all-clear.

“Montgomery Mall bomb threat determined not valid. Mall has been cleared and turned back over to mall security,” MCPD wrote in the post.

Customers were then allowed to return to their Friday night excursions inside the shopping mall.

MCPD has not yet said whether or not they have a suspect in the reporting of the false alarm bomb threat.

