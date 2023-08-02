Actress and former member of the Church of Scientology Leah Remini accused the church in a new lawsuit of stalking and harassment.

The lawsuit, filed this week in California, alleges the church carried out a pattern of “harassment, intimidation, surveillance and defamation.”

Ms. Remini claims that the church and its leader David Miscavige were determined to “ruin and destroy” her life after she left the church and that she lost relationships, contracts and other opportunities as a result of the church’s actions. She also says that the church is impeeding her “right and moral duty to speak out about Scientology’s conduct.”

The suit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the “economic and psychological harm” Ms. Remini claims to have suffered.

Since leaving the church in 2013, Ms. Remini has been a vocal critic of the Church of Scientology. The former star of “King of Queens” hosted a documentary series titled “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” that detailed the experiences of those who have left the church. The Church of Scientology has openly refuted Ms. Remini’s claims.

