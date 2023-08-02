Amazon Clinic is now available in every state and the District of Columbia, the company announced Tuesday.

According to the company, Amazon Clinic supports video calls in all 50 states and D.C. and provides message-based consultations in 34 states.

Launched late last year, Amazon Clinic provides customers with 24/7 access to third-party health care providers through Amazon’s app or website. The service lets customers get quick telehealth service for a number of minor health issues.

The service does not accept insurance, but Amazon said prescriptions given by Amazon Clinic professionals may be covered. Customers also can see how much a visit will cost before they start the call.

The expansion is more evidence of Amazon’s intention to slip into more markets. On top of running Amazon Clinic, the company runs a chain of grocery stores, sells hardware and has one of the most popular streaming services.

The expansion into the medical field comes amid the company’s acquisition of One Medical, providing Amazon with significant health care infrastructure.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.