President Biden and first lady Jill Biden enjoyed the movie “Oppenheimer” at a public viewing in Delaware while Washington assessed the fallout from the newest indictment to hit former President Donald Trump.

As reporters and politicians digested a 45-page court document charging Mr. Trump with four counts involving conspiracy and obstruction, the Bidens were sitting seven rows from the front on the right side of a theater. They enjoyed half a row by themselves, with no one to either side of them for a couple of seats.

The film tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was tasked to lead the top-secret Manhattan Project, culminating in the first deployment of an atomic bomb in 1945.

“It was compelling,” Mr. Biden told reporters after the movie.

It provided a striking split screen with Mr. Trump, who fumed online that special counsel Jack Smith was trying to upend his 2024 presidential campaign by charging him over actions that occurred shortly after the 2020 contest.

“Why didn’t they bring this ridiculous case 2.5 years ago? They wanted it right in the middle of my campaign, that’s why!” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social while the Bidens sat in the theater.

Mr. Biden is enjoying a weeklong vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, while the political world assesses another historical indictment against his predecessor.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is keeping up a busy schedule.

She traveled to Florida on Tuesday, will sit down with the Mongolian prime minister on Wednesday and is heading to Wisconsin on Thursday to tout broadband access and meet with political supporters.

