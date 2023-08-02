Meta said it started blocking news content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada over a law directing Big Tech companies to pay media outlets for news used on their platforms.

The escalating feud over digital news up north coincides with Meta’s fight against antitrust journalism legislation becoming law in the U.S. that has stalled in Congress.

After Canada’s Legislature passed the Online News Act this year, Meta said it would restrict the flow of news across its platforms. The Big Tech company said Tuesday it will make good on its threat.

“In order to comply with the Online News Act, we have begun the process of ending news availability in Canada,” Meta said on its blog. “These changes start today, and will be implemented for all people accessing Facebook and Instagram in Canada over the course of the next few weeks.”

The Canadian government has denounced the Big Tech company’s moves and has previously pursued efforts to separate itself from Meta. In July, the Canadian government announced plans to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge decried Meta’s move as “irresponsible” and said the government would not relent to the Big Tech company.

“Facebook is trying to send a message, not only to Canada, but to other countries like New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States,” Ms. St-Onge tweeted. “We’re going to keep standing our ground. After all, if the government can’t stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will?”

In the U.S., congressional leaders have scrapped the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act aiming to give media outlets more negotiating power with Big Tech companies over advertising and distribution.

While the bill advanced through the Senate Judiciary Committee, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared it dead in the House in June. Sen. Alex Padilla, California Democrat, has previously said he plans to stop the bill from passing the Senate.

A push to pass similar legislation has stalled at the state level in California. Last month, California lawmakers said they were delaying consideration of a bill to make Big Tech pay for news content until next year.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.