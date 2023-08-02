Three masked suspects are wanted for the robbery of a California jewelry store in which glass cases were smashed and nearly $900,000 in merchandise was grabbed, the Irvine Police Department announced Tuesday.

The incident took place at 12:20 p.m. Monday at Irvine’s Jewels by Alan store. Inside the shop were a pair of customers, a sales associate, the owner and his business partner.

Surveillance video depicting the accused robbers and their purported thieving was posted on Twitter by the Irvine Police Department. Authorities described the suspects as three Black men dressed in black masks and black clothing.

# IRVINEPDPIO - On Monday, July 31, at 12:20 p.m., three male black suspects dressed in black masks and clothing entered a jewelry store near Jamboree Rd. and Michelson Dr. They smashed display cases with hammers and stole almost $900,000 worth of jewelry. If you have any pic.twitter.com/nPoyuj3bkZ</ a> — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) August 1, 2023

The owner was surprised the suspects hit the store in the middle of the day.

“I do all the jewelry, and all the stuff that was in the showcases were my own pieces, and just everything disappeared. This idea of coming and hitting us at this time is so brazen. You would think that they would come when it’s not crowded,” store owner Alan Oskouian told KABC-TV.

The robbery startled and frightened the five in the shop.

“The sound of (the glass breaking) echoed so loudly, it really sounded like a gunshot,” Mr. Oskouian’s business partner, Michael, who did not provide a surname, told the Orange County Register.

Mr. Oskouian confirmed that everyone was safe, telling KNBC-TV, “Thank God the two [customers] are safe and we are safe, but our jewelry is gone.”

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.