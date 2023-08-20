Police in Seattle said Sunday three people were killed and six more were injured during a predawn shooting in the southern part of the city.

Responding officers were called to the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South shortly before 4:30 a.m., where they found three gunshot victims.

Authorities pronounced two men dead at the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

According to the police, there were six other victims, but all had self-transported to the hospital by the time police arrived. One of those men was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

“Mass shootings cannot be so commonplace that they are an acceptable summer weekend activity – not for people at social gathering spaces, not for people at the park, not for anyone anywhere,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement obtained by KOMO News.

The mayor added that despite police recovering nearly 870 guns through July, “there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.