Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson revealed Sunday he’s qualified for Wednesday’s first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee and will sign the party’s required loyalty pledge.

Mr. Hutchinson made the announcement on CNN’s “State of the Union,” saying he’s met the Republican National Committee’s 40,000 individual donor threshold with 42,000 donors and had already met polling requirements.

Despite his fierce opposition to Mr. Trump, Mr. Hutchinson said he will sign the RNC’s required loyalty pledge to support whomever the eventual GOP nominee is.

“I’ll sign the pledge. I’m confident that Donald Trump is not going to be the nominee of the party, and I’ve always supported the nominee,” he said. “I’m going to sign the pledge and be on there.”

Mr. Trump is expected to neither participate in Wednesday’s debate nor sign the loyalty pledge because of his commanding lead in the polls over his competitors.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.