Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, said Sunday that the party likely needs fewer White House hopefuls as candidates prepare for this week’s first primary debate in Milwaukee.

“I think we have a great field of candidates right now, and I think we don’t need more candidates in the field. We probably need less,” Ms. Reynolds said on “Fox News Sunday.” The Iowa caucuses “role is really not to protect the winner, but to really start to narrow the field.”

Her remarks came amid chatter about Republicans like Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin or Georgia Gov Brian Kemp making late announcements.

Ms. Reynolds vowed to remain neutral ahead of her state’s caucus in January - at least for the time being.

“We have a great field of candidates, and I think probably we don’t need more at this point,” she reiterated.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.