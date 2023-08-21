President Biden interrupted another summer vacation Monday to visit Maui in the Hawaiian Islands, where wildfires killed at least 114 people in Lahaina and left many more missing and feared dead.

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden flew to the devastated seaside town from Lake Tahoe, Nevada, a high-end playground where they’re spending a week at the $18 million home of billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer. The White House said the Bidens are renting the lakeside home in the gated community for “fair market value.”

In Maui, the president is to meet with federal, state and local officials, tour fire-damaged areas and speak with survivors and first responders, the White House said.

The Republican National Committee said Mr. Biden’s visit to Lahaina is “too little, too late,” coming nearly two weeks after the fire struck.

“Meanwhile, federal officials have no idea what the death toll is with 1,000 still missing — as the state’s Democrat officials squabble over climate change,” the RNC said.

The president arrived in Tahoe on Friday after concluding a summit at Camp David with the leaders of Japan and South Korea.

Among the family members staying at the Steyer home are presidential son Hunter Biden; his wife, Melissa Cohen; and their son, Beau. The family vacation comes one week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss, the federal prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden, as a special counsel to continue the probe after a plea deal on tax and gun charges fell apart.

The Bidens were vacationing at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, when the scope of the Maui disaster became clear. Mr. Biden was criticized for responding “no comment” to reporters who had asked about the death toll in Maui.

Mr. Steyer ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 but dropped out of the race after coming in third in South Carolina’s primary, which Mr. Biden won.

