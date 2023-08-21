Police in California said they shot and killed a man Friday after the suspect gunned down a woman for flying an LGBTQ pride flag outside her business.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said the armed man, who wasn’t identified, was killed by officers in a “lethal force encounter” Cedar Glen.

The suspect was fleeing the scene of a shooting where police said he killed 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton by her store, Mag Pi clothing, at about 5 p.m.

“Detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Ms. Carleton was a mother of nine.

Hollywood director Paul Feig, a friend of Ms. Carleton, said the suspect was a 27-year-old man who “didn’t like that she had a large pride flag hanging outside of her shop.”

“He ripped it down, and when she confronted him about it he shot and killed her,” Mr. Feig said in an Instagram post. “We are all devastated for her husband, Bort, and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally.”