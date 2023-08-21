D.C. police said an inmate at the District of Columbia’s jail stabbed and killed another prisoner last week while the two were going to physical therapy.

Metropolitan Police charged Mussay Rezene, 30, of Southeast D.C. with assault with intent to kill for fatally stabbing 34-year-old Darrow Johnson of Clinton, Maryland, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Court documents said Mr. Rezene and Johnson got into a fight upon entering the physical therapy room, and Mr. Rezene is seen “swinging his right hand in what appears to be a downward motion” toward the victim.

The suspect chased Johnson around the room, at which point court documents said Mr. Rezene struck the victim in the head with some kind of object, causing Johnson to bleed.

Mr. Rezene then ran to the bathroom and tried to get rid of his makeshift knife as the jail guard entered the room, according to the affidavit.

Medics at the scene said Johnson suffered a “nonsurvivable brain injury.”

Court documents show Mr. Rezene is being held on charges of accessory to a crime while armed since January. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offense.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Johnson was held on charges of second-degree murder since April 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to the crimes and was scheduled to go to trial in January 2025.

