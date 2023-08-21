Former President Donald Trump is signaling he might not do any primary election debates — plural — after he skips the first debate on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Mr. Trump, writing on Truth Social, pointed to his “legendary” poll numbers, including a nearly 50-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Republican considered his most significant threat in the 2024 presidential primary.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more,” Mr. Trump wrote late Sunday. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

For weeks, Mr. Trump signaled he did not want to do the first debate. He says he would face bias from moderators and unnecessarily risk his front-runner status.

He plans to counter-program the first debate by sitting for an interview with conservative host Tucker Carlson.

Mr. Trump also does not want to sign a loyalty pledge from the Republican National Committee that says candidates must vow to support the eventual nominee if they wish to participate in debates.

Mr. Trump is unpredictable, and he might change his mind. But the latest comments suggest his boycott will extend to the second debate in California on Sept. 27 and beyond.

GOP rivals say he is being a chicken and must debate in front of the American people if he wants to return to the White House.

Candidates hoping for a breakout moment on Wednesday will include Mr. DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Mr. Hutchinson said Sunday he qualified for the debate stage and will sign the loyalty pledge, despite his staunch opposition to Mr. Trump.

“I’m confident that Donald Trump is not going to be the nominee of the party, and I’ve always supported the nominee,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I’m going to sign the pledge and be on there.”

• Ramsey Touchberry contributed to this report.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.