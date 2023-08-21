House Republicans issued subpoenas Monday ordering testimony from four FBI and IRS employees whom lawmakers believe can sort through the political machinations that led to a no-jail plea deal for Hunter Biden.

Republicans said the four employees can shed light on whether the Justice Department constrained David Weiss, the U.S. attorney who was charged with probing the president’s son.

In particular, they were all supposed to be aware of an Oct. 7, 2022, meeting where Mr. Weiss may have indicated he was being blocked from pursuing the kind of case he wanted.

The subpoenas went to Michael T. Batdorf, the director of field operations at the IRS; Darrell J. Waldon, an IRS special agent in charge; and Thomas J. Sobocinski and Ryeshia Holley, both FBI special agents in charge.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith said the IRS and Justice Department have refused requests to have the four people come in voluntarily.

“Unfortunately, the Biden administration has consistently stonewalled Congress,” the chairmen said. “Our duty is to follow the facts wherever they may lead, and our subpoenas compelling testimony from Biden administration officials are crucial to understanding how the president’s son received special treatment from federal prosecutors and who was the ultimate decision maker in the case.”

Mr. Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, has become the center of scrutiny as Republicans allege Mr. Biden has gotten too lenient treatment.

Two IRS agents testified to Congress that Mr. Weiss had planned to bring a broad array of cases against the president’s son, but he was stymied by internal Justice Department wrangling.

The two IRS agents who testified said their investigation into Mr. Biden was plagued by decisions that seemed to shield Mr. Biden. At one point higher-ups tipped Mr. Biden off about a looming interview with investigators, giving him a chance to lawyer up.

Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month elevated Mr. Weiss to the status of a special counsel, giving him that freedom. But GOP critics say the move, coming after Mr. Weiss already worked out a plea deal, seems more about covering up bungling than empowering the prosecutor.

That plea deal, which would have seen Mr. Biden plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and enter into a diversionary agreement to avoid a felony gun charge, fell apart after a bizarre court appearance last month in which a judge said the arrangement seemed unconstitutional.

The GOP chairmen said Mr. Weiss, since being named special counsel, has taken a more aggressive approach, saying he now wants to bring charges in California or Washington, rather than Delaware. He also says the case can’t be resolved through a plea deal.

The reversal has raised more questions.

“The decision to grant Weiss special counsel status, especially in light of his handling of the case to date and his inconsistent statements to Congress about his authority, raises serious questions about the Department’s handling of this investigation, and reinforces the Committee’s need to speak with individuals with knowledge of the investigation,” the chairmen said.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.