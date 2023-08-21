Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says former President Donald Trump only shows a sense of entitlement by missing the first GOP presidential primary debate.

“I started off in my life working minimum-wage jobs. I mean, I was a blue-collar kid. I don’t have anything handed to me. But I believed in America, you work hard, you can get ahead. That’s what we should be showing for people. We shouldn’t be displaying a sense of entitlement,” he said during an interview Monday with Fox News.

Mr. DeSantis said he thought Mr. Trump has a great opportunity and owes it to the party’s voters to debate on stage.

“I don’t think our voters, even people that appreciate what he did, and I’m actually one that appreciated a lot of what he did too, I don’t think they’re going to look kindly on somebody that thinks they don’t have to earn it,” he said.

Mr. Trump is leading Mr. DeSantis, in second place in national polls by double digits, and decided he will not join his primary opponents on the debate stage in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

In a CBS poll that the former president recently noted, he led Mr. DeSantis by 46 points.

For several weeks, Mr. Trump hinted he did not want to participate in the first debate. He says he would face bias from the Fox News moderators and risk his front-runner status.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I will therefore not be doing the debates!” he said in screaming all-capital letters.

His refusal to debate Wednesday is an extension of his feud with Fox News.

The network is airing the first debate and two of its top hosts, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, are moderating the event.

The ex-president claims Fox is biased against him and is promoting other candidates.

