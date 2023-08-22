President Biden will travel to India next month to attend a summit with the leaders of the 20 wealthiest nations, the White House announced Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr. Biden will meet with G20 leaders to discuss a range of issues, including the clean energy transition, combating climate change, the war in Ukraine and fighting poverty.

Mr. Biden will also commend India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the G20 as the “premier forum of economic cooperation,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The summit will take place Sept. 7-10 in New Deli, India.

The summit comes as Mr. Biden seeks to build alliances to help limit the economic and military expansion of China, which is a G20 member.

Mr. Biden has been ramping up efforts to strengthen relations with India as part of his China policy. In June, Mr. Biden hosted Mr. Modi at the White House where the two discussed deepening their defense ties, technological partnership, and efforts to combat climate change. As part of Mr. Modi’s visit, the White House held a large, elaborate state dinner.

Separately, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia to attend the U.S.-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit, where she will engage leaders from the Indo-Pacific, the White House said.

“Throughout these summits and her additional engagements, the vice president will advance initiatives to promote our shared prosperity and security, including by advancing our work on the climate crisis, maritime security, infrastructure, economic growth, efforts to uphold and strengthen international rules and norms in the region,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

• S.A. Miller can be reached at smiller@washingtontimes.com.