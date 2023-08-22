President Biden on Tuesday said he has chosen Ed Siskel, who shielded President Barack Obama from House Republican probes, to serve as his next White House counsel amid a slew of judicial and congressional investigations.

Mr. Siskel’s appointment comes as Mr. Biden faces a special counsel investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified government documents, a special counsel probing his son, Hunter Biden, and House Republicans press forward with investigations into the president and his family’s business dealings.

Some Republican lawmakers even have talked about impeaching Mr. Biden, complicating what is already a critical stage in the president’s reelection campaign.

In a statement, Mr. Biden called his new counsel “the perfect choice” for the job.

“For nearly four years in the White House when I was vice president, he helped the Counsel’s Office navigate complex challenges and advance the president’s agenda on behalf of the American people, and first as a federal prosecutor and then as top counsel for one of America’s biggest and most vibrant cities, his hometown of Chicago,” Mr. Biden said. “Ed has shown a deep commitment to public service and respect for the law. His experience will let him hit the ground running as a key leader on my team as we continue making progress for the American people every day.”

Mr. Siskel will replace Stuart Delery in September. Mr. Delery last week said he will step down after a little over a year in the role.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.