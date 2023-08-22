Members of the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America planned to picket outside Disney studios in Los Angeles Tuesday as part of a National Day of Solidarity.

The event will combine the forces of all the Hollywood unions on strike. Other pickets, like the one at Warner Bros., were canceled Tuesday to bolster attendance at the Disney picket.

“Working Americans everywhere are fighting for fair contracts, better compensation, safe working conditions and protections from encroaching technology,” a union statement read. “Together, we are showing corporate America that when we fight, we win!”

Tuesday’s event was to bring the unions back out in force after they canceled all picketing Monday in response to the threat of Hurricane Hilary.

The Hollywood labor battle is nearing its fifth month, with SAG and WGA seeking improved wages and increased regulation of AI technology from the studios.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.