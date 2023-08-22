Jenna Ellis, who served as a lawyer for former President Donald Trump and was indicted alongside him in Georgia, wants to know why the ex-president’s super PAC isn’t paying her legal bills.

“I was reliably informed Trump isn’t funding any of us who are indicted,” Ms. Ellis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Would this change if he becomes the nominee? Why then, not now?”

Ms. Ellis faces racketeering and other criminal charges along with Mr. Trump and 17 other co-defendants for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Ms. Ellis’ post was in response to a separate post from Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, who wrote: “The sooner we unify behind a nominee the sooner we can use resources to fund the defenses of everyone indicted for being a Trump Republican. This [has] become about a bigger principle than just one man.”

The Trump campaign and the super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. did not publicly respond to Ms. Ellis. The Washington Times reached out to both.

“I totally agree this has become a bigger principle than just one man,” Ms. Ellis responded to Mr. Schlapp. “So why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?”

The complaint from Ms. Ellis comes on top of reports that Mr. Trump has been siphoning off donations to pay his legal fees. Campaign finance filings show repeated expenditures on legal consulting by the Save America leadership PAC, a joint fundraising committee sponsored by Mr. Trump.

Former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, another former lawyer for Mr. Trump and a co-defendant in Georgia, is also facing massive legal bills.

He is charged with racketeering, multiple counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, multiple counts of false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

