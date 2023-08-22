President Biden’s campaign spent $25 million on ads to be broadcasted beginning this month in battleground states, with an emphasis on reaching Black and Hispanic voters.

The ad buy comes just days before the first Republican debate that will be held Wednesday in Milwaukee. The ads would run on television and digital platforms, and take advantage of major TV events such as sports.

“Our strategy emphasizes the needs to invest in reaching all Americans where they are — and doing it early in the cycle,” Kevin Munoz, Mr. Biden’s campaign spokesman, said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr. Munoz called the ad campaign “historic” and added that it would be the largest, earliest investments into Hispanic and African American media. The ads will be broadcasted in states such as Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

This is the third major ad buy of Mr. Biden’s 2024 campaign. The ads will run for 16 weeks and focus on Mr. Biden’s goals of lowering costs for the middle class, creating jobs, and bringing back American manufacturing.

“New ad airing in Milwaukee highlighting how President Biden’s agenda is giving more breathing room for American families,” Mr. Munoz said.

Mr. Trump won Wisconsin in the 2016 election but in 2020 Mr. Biden flipped the state. This time around, Mr. Biden’s campaign needs to keep Wisconsin in the Democrats’ column.

“Voters in Wisconsin rejected the extreme, divisive MAGA agenda in 2020, and they rejected the MAGA attacks on choice just this year in their Supreme Court election,” Mr. Munoz wrote. “They will reject it again in 2024.

Mr. Trump will not be taking part in the Republican debates in Milwaukee.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Mr. Trump announced on Truth Social. “I will therefore not be doing the debates.”

Another ad put out by Mr. Biden’s campaign on YouTube on Friday was titled “Fought Back” and credits Mr. Biden with helping the post-COVID economy. The video touts that unemployment is at an all-time low and that America’s economy is leading the world.

“Joe Biden passed historic laws to rebuild the country, but he knows that it’s the American people who are the heroes of this story,” a narrator says in the video.

“America is back,” Mr. Biden says in the video.

• Mallory Wilson can be reached at mwilson@washingtontimes.com.