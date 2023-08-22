A residence in Mooresville, North Carolina, owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley blew up around midnight Monday, killing his father, Robert, 61.

Another victim was leaving the scene of the collapsed house at the time first responders arrived. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Iredell County Emergency Management.

Officials did not name the injured victim.

Mr. Farley, meanwhile, was not at the $2 million property at the time of the blast.

“A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight. A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it,” local resident Clay Wild told WJZY, a Charlotte Fox affiliate.

The 6,391-square-foot residence was declared a total loss, and multiple cars were also destroyed by the explosion.

Iredell County Fire Services & Emergency Management Director Kent Greene said of the cause, “In this case, it was natural gas most likely. They’re still investigating,” according to WCNC-TV, Charlotte’s NBC affiliate.

Agencies looking into the explosion, according to ICEM, include Iredell County fire officials, the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Mr. Farley’s National Football League teammates were quick to offer their support and condolences.

“Praying for Caleb. I’m praying for his family. I’m sending my condolences; we all send our condolences during this tragic situation,” Titans running back Derrick Henry said after practice Tuesday.

