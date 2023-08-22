The Republican National Committee has confirmed the slate of eight primary candidates who will participate in the first GOP presidential debate Wednesday in Milwaukee.

As expected, the list does not include former President Donald Trump, who says he sees no need to debate given his big polling lead.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel listed the participants in alphabetical order: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

“The RNC is excited to showcase our diverse candidate field and the conservative vision to beat Joe Biden on the debate stage Wednesday night,” Ms. McDaniel said.

The candidates had to meet polling and donor thresholds to qualify for the debate stage.

Candidates such as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas did not make the cut.

The candidates were also told to sign a loyalty pledge that vows to support the eventual GOP nominee.

Mr. Trump objected to the pledge, saying there were at least a few candidates he wouldn’t want to see as president. He’s also been feuding with Fox News, which is set to host the Wednesday debate with moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Mr. Trump is expected to release a taped interview with conservative host Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News, as a form of counter-programming to the debate.

Ms. McDaniel, meanwhile, thanked Fox News and other media partners “for their work to kick off the primary process that will put our party and eventual nominee in the best position to take back the White House next fall.”

