A former college soccer player and conservative activist was kicked out of a California public library after she was accused of “misgendering” biological males who identify as female during a presentation on fairness in women’s sports.

Sophia Lorey, outreach coordinator for the California Family Council, was told Sunday to leave by a librarian after she criticized allowing “men” and “biological men” in female athletics at the start of her remarks at the Mary L. Stephens branch library in Davis.

“I’m asking you to leave or we’ll shut the entire program down,” said Scott Love, regional manager for the Yolo County Library, as shown on video posted online.

Asked why, he replied: “Because you were talking about – you were misgendering. You were talking about men in female sports.”

Ms. Lorey began her presentation by describing how she was able to live out her dream of playing college soccer at the “Forum on Fair and Safe Sport for Girls” hosted by Moms for Liberty.

“But current 10-year-old girls cannot live out this same dream as long as men are allowed to compete in women’s sports,” she said.

A member of the audience shouted, “No, you can’t do that,” at which point Ms. Lorey clarified by saying “biological men.”

Mr. Love gave her a warning, citing California state law and library policy, then told her to leave after she continued to make reference to “biological men.”

“California state law recognizes trans women as women. They are protected under state law,” Mr. Love said. “Our policy talks about treating people with respect, and if you are misgendering somebody, that is not respectful.”

Erin Friday, a California lawyer and leader of Our Duty, asked, “Could you tell us what California code requires this?” Mr. Love replied: “I don’t have it with me, I’m sorry.”

Today I was invited to share my personal storing of being a college athlete.



I was shocked by what happened.



I stated “Current 10 year old girls cannot live out the same dream [I had] as long as men are allowed to compete in womens sports. So now no matter how hard girls… https://t.co/uqTfdUteeN — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) August 21, 2023

The incident spurred a flood of criticism from the right on social media, starting with NCAA 12-time All-American swimmer Riley Gaines, who retweeted the video and urged supporters to call the library.

“This is ridiculous, but not shocking … a female athlete silenced for calling a spade a spade,” she tweeted on Monday. “They won’t even engage in a civil conversation. Props to this gal for sticking her ground.”

The City of Davis Police evacuated the library Monday after receiving a bomb threat.

The building and surrounding area were deemed clear a few hours later after being checked by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. Police reported no motive for the threat.

Mr. Love ultimately shut down the event, which grew rowdy as audience members, some of whom brought pro-transgender signs and flags, argued with Ms. Friday as she defended the free-speech rights of presenters.

“The library here should be enforcing their own rules and asking people to leave who are interrupting my First Amendment rights,” said Ms. Friday, drawing applause.

She argued that Ms. Lorey referred to “biological males” in general without citing a specific person, but Mr. Love was unpersuaded, countering that “you’re saying males in female sports.”

Ms. Friday also warned of legal action, saying that “if the Davis library violates their own rules, why, there’s a bevy of attorneys here and we love to file suit. Because that’s what we do as attorneys.”

“And we win on these First Amendment rights because lo and behold, we all have them,” she said.

The Washington Times has reached out for comment to the Davis library, Moms for Liberty, and the California Family Council.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.