The State Department this week signed off on a deal to sell Poland about $12 billion worth of AH-64E Apache helicopters, weapons and related support equipment.

A NATO member and strong backer of Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Poland requested 96 of the attack helicopters and firepower, including more than 1,800 Hellfire missiles and 500 Stinger missiles, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goal and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a (NATO) ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the agency said.

The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress of the sale, as required by law.

Poland has boosted its military spending since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, devoting 3.9% of its gross domestic product for defense, almost twice NATO’s 2% benchmark.

The deal will improve Warsaw’s capability to meet threats by providing a “credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations,” the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon said defense industry giants Boeing and Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractors for the transaction.

