Police on Wednesday told residents to stay out of the Garfield neighborhood in Pittsburgh due to a shooter in the vicinity.

Neighbors reported hearing dozens of shots fired from a house near Mathilda Street, and cops blocked off the area.

The shooting took place near St. Mary Catholic Cemetery and UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Police told a local CBS affiliate that the shooting started when officers approached the house to issue an eviction notice, with more than 100 shots fired.

Video from the scene shows dozens of police cars and a prominent SWAT presence. Dozens of shots can be heard in the video.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

BREAKING : (SHOTS FIRED at Police) Police responding to shooting in Garfield area of Pittsburgh, PA. This appears to be after sheriffs showed up to evict someone from their home. pic.twitter.com/7BSAkgdeHP</ a> — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) August 23, 2023

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.