Police in Baltimore on Tuesday arrested a trio of carjacking suspects who authorities said opened fire on pursuing officers and barricaded themselves inside a home before their being taken into custody.
Police said the suspects were arrested at about 11:40 p.m. after a two-hour standoff with SWAT officers at a home in the Loch Raven neighborhood in the northeastern part of the city.
Officers began tailing the suspects at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wadsworth Way and Fenwick Avenue when they spotted a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the day.
One of the suspects opened fire on the pursuing officers and struck the patrol car.
The suspects eventually barricaded themselves in a home in the 1800 block of Lydonlea Way.
No officers were injured during the incident.
