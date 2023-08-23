Police in Baltimore on Tuesday arrested a trio of carjacking suspects who authorities said opened fire on pursuing officers and barricaded themselves inside a home before their being taken into custody.

Police said the suspects were arrested at about 11:40 p.m. after a two-hour standoff with SWAT officers at a home in the Loch Raven neighborhood in the northeastern part of the city.

Officers began tailing the suspects at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wadsworth Way and Fenwick Avenue when they spotted a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the day.

One of the suspects opened fire on the pursuing officers and struck the patrol car.

The suspects eventually barricaded themselves in a home in the 1800 block of Lydonlea Way.

No officers were injured during the incident.

