Is the truth really out there?

There was a UFO question posed near the end of the GOP debate. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was asked if he would “level” with the American people about what was known about what was “out there.”

Christie took mock offense, saying he’d been asked that because he was from New Jersey and that his home state is “different but not that different.”

He didn’t otherwise take the bait, saying those on stage had better things to talk about.