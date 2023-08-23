Eastbound traffic was disrupted for less than an hour Wednesday on U.S. Interstate 395 near Maine Avenue Southwest heading into the District of Columbia as climate activists sat in traffic.

That was the second traffic-blocking stunt by the group that calls itself Declare Emergency in D.C. this week. The first occurred on Monday, when 12th Street and Constitution Avenue NW were blocked in both directions.

The incident was reported at 10:39 a.m. in a post on X by a Metropolitan Police Department account dedicated to traffic updates.

Motorists were incensed by the blockage, with one driver caught on camera by News2Share photojournalist Ford Fischer pushing protesters out of the way on the right shoulder to help a car get by.

Mr. Fischer posted the footage on X. The driver said amid a stream of expletives that she had an appointment to get to and a job shift as well.

VIDEO THREAD: This morning during rush hour, an angry passenger got out of her car and physically pushed Declare Emergency climate activists out of her car’s way as they blocked the highway.



The group shut down inbound traffic into DC to demand Biden declare a climate emergency. pic.twitter.com/Tgo9n5mXm5</ a> — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 23, 2023

One activist glued hands to the asphalt.

Soon before 11:04, when the demonstrators, including the glued protester, were removed by law enforcement, a post from the group on X called on President Biden to declare a climate emergency.

The protester with the glued hands and another protester lying down on I-395 were arrested, according to News2Share. Three protesters were arrested Monday, Declare Emergency said on X.

Law enforcement has not disclosed if any charges were filed against group members for either of this week’s traffic-blocking incidents.

The Declare Emergency website did not disclose when and where more planned protests will occur this week.

