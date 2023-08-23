Tension between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World escalated this week after Mr. DeSantis’s appointees to the board that oversees Disney World’s governing district moved to block perks for district employees that have cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

The DeSantis-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed a complaint to the state’s inspector general saying that the previous Disney oversight board, then Reedy Creek Improvement District, for decades gave employees millions of dollars in season passes and discounts on hotels, merchandise, food and beverages.

The Washington Times reached out to Disney, but has not received a response.

The Reedy Creek Board “used taxpayer funds to provide season passes and amusement experiences to its employees and their family members, cover the cost of discounts on hotels, merchandise, food, and beverages, and give its own board members VIP Main Entrance passes,” the board said in a news release. “In 2022 alone, it cost taxpayers over $2.5 million.”

Last March, Mr. DeSantis took over Disney’s self-governing district following the company’s public opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law which banned lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in the early grades. Through legislation, Mr. DeSantis took control and appointed the new board to oversee the Disney district.

In late April, Disney sued Mr. DeSantis, claiming he violated the company’s free speech rights.

The DeSantis-appointed board is now moving to end the district employee perks.

The actions were self-enriching, the Oversight District board said, because the Reedy Creek board members were only allowed a maximum of $100 per month in compensation. The Oversight District set plans in motion to eliminate the benefits.

Board-appointed district Administrator Glen Gilzean, who was brought in last May, recently faced his own ethical dilemma. Mr. Gilzean also served as the chair of the Florida Commission on Ethics, and had to step down from his position as chairman Tuesday to keep his job at Disney.

Disney and the DeSantis administration have been suing each other since the government moved to end the district’s independent status.

