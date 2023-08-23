Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will be “proudly arrested” on Thursday in Georgia and repeated his claims the 2020 contest was stolen from him.

Mr. Trump’s comments show he has no intention of changing tack as he reports to Fulton County for his booking on a sweeping indictment that accuses him and 18 others of a conspiracy to overturn the election results in Georgia.

“Nobody has ever fought for election integrity like President Donald J. Trump,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “For doing so, I will proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia.”

Mr. Trump has been indicted four times this year but has not lost GOP voters’ support in presidential primary polling. He feels so secure in his lead that he decided to skip the first primary debate in Milwaukee late Wednesday.

The ex-president is repeating the stolen-elections claims that fueled his indictment in Georgia and federal charges from special counsel Jack Smith. Some Republicans say Mr. Trump should move on from 2020 and focus on what lies ahead for the GOP.

“For those RINOS, Radical Left Democrats, Communists, Marxists, Fascists, & others who say, ‘Don’t Look Back, Look Forward,’ they either do not want to reveal the answers because they ‘got away with murder,’ or are FOOLS & COWARDS because we now know the answers to all of the Fraud, Irregularities, & Cheating, & WE CANNOT LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN!” he wrote Wednesday.

Mr. Trump wanted to hold a press conference at his New Jersey golf club to outline alleged 2020 election fraud in Georgia, but he backed off after lawyers said it could raise his jeopardy in the Fulton County case.

Four defendants in the indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis have turned themselves in: Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman; John Eastman, a conservative attorney; former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer; and alleged fake elector Cathy Latham, according to a list compiled by CBS News.

Ms. Willis gave defendants until Friday at noon to report for their bookings.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is trying to delay his arrest, telling a federal court this week his booking should be postponed until the courts decide whether to move his case to federal court. Mr. Meadows says that is the proper venue because allegations in the indictment focus on his time at the White House.

Ms. Willis has said she is not interested in granting delays.

