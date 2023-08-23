Flash flooding near the Grand Canyon caused the emergency evacuation of more than 100 people and the closure of a major highway.

The rising water affected mostly the town of Tusayan, Arizona, at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim on Tuesday.

More than 70 students from neighboring Grand Canyon Unified School District were sheltered on school property before reuniting with their families. Tourists and employees also were evacuated from employee housing units and hotels. No injuries were reported.

The flood left parts of Highway 64 at least 3 feet underwater, prompting the closure. The road has since been partially reopened, and safety crews are assessing the damage done by the flooding.

The National Weather Service extended the area flood advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday while crews continued to remove mud and debris. The service said rainfall has stopped, and flooding is not expected to worsen.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.