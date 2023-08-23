Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking for a man who robbed someone at knifepoint Tuesday — all while three parrots were perched on him.
Authorities said the birdy bandit targeted a customer at the McDonald’s in the Seven Corners area around 8 a.m.
The victim told police the suspect flashed a knife and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man 28-32 years old with tattoos.
Surveillance video of the suspect showed the man wearing a patterned shirt, a black cowboy hat with two parrots sitting on the brim and one parrot on his shoulder.
The man left the area in a blue Ford SUV.
Anyone with information about this stickup is encouraged to call the Mason Police District Criminal Investigations Division at 703-256-8035.
• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.
