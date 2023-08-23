Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Wednesday that Republicans have to take a good look in the mirror if they are going to get serious about tackling the nation’s deficit and debt.

Calling out fellow Republicans in the first GOP presidential debate, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump, said several of her rivals — including Mr. Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott — all have had a hand in pushing the nation further into a sea of red ink.

“They need to stop the spending, they need to stop the borrowing, they need to eliminate the earmarks that Republicans brought back in” to Congress, she said. “Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt, and our kids are never going to forgive us.”

Ms. Haley said Republicans sought $7.4 billion in earmarks in the fiscal 2024 budget, compared to $2.8 million in requests from Democrats.

“So you tell me who are the big spenders,” she said. “I think it is time for an accountant in the White House.”

