North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was injured Tuesday while playing basketball with staff members, placing his debate appearance Wednesday in question.
He was taken to a Milwaukee emergency room, reported CNN.
Mr. Burgum, a wealthy software entrepreneur who says America must unleash its energy potential, was scheduled to stand on the stage-left edge in Milwaukee — or the far right of viewers’ TV screens.
He is trying to increase his name recognition and profile as he polls in the low single digits.
The Washington Times emailed a campaign spokeswoman seeking comment on the injury.
