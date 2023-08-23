By Tom Howell Jr. - The Washington Times - Wednesday, August 23, 2023

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was injured Tuesday while playing basketball with staff members, placing his debate appearance Wednesday in question.

He was taken to a Milwaukee emergency room, reported CNN.

Mr. Burgum, a wealthy software entrepreneur who says America must unleash its energy potential, was scheduled to stand on the stage-left edge in Milwaukee — or the far right of viewers’ TV screens.

He is trying to increase his name recognition and profile as he polls in the low single digits.

The Washington Times emailed a campaign spokeswoman seeking comment on the injury.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2023 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide