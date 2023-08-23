North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was injured Tuesday while playing basketball with staff members, placing his debate appearance Wednesday in question.

He was taken to a Milwaukee emergency room, reported CNN.

Mr. Burgum, a wealthy software entrepreneur who says America must unleash its energy potential, was scheduled to stand on the stage-left edge in Milwaukee — or the far right of viewers’ TV screens.

He is trying to increase his name recognition and profile as he polls in the low single digits.

The Washington Times emailed a campaign spokeswoman seeking comment on the injury.

