Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested over two dozen people as part of a sting operation targeting retail thieves, authorities said Monday.

The 25 suspects taken into custody over the weekend resulted in 16 felony charges, police said, with an additional 15 misdemeanor warrants serviced.

Authorities said they recovered four stolen cars, three guns, illegal drugs and over $24,000 in cash.

The suspects were 24 to 51 years old. They were charged with offenses such as robbery, theft, hit and run, illegal gun possession and attempt to elude.

Portland police have been cracking down on organized retail crime.

Six thieves were arrested during an operation at businesses in Jantzen Beach Center and Delta Park last week, according to local NBC affiliate KGW. An additional eight suspects were arrested last month during a mission in the area around the Fred Meyer supermarket in the Hollywood District.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt and local police began collaborating in May to address the city’s issues with organized retail theft and auto theft.

Oregon has a new law taking effect next year that will make it easier to prosecute organized retail crime rings.

