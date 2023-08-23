Donald Trump’s campaign says the former president has already won the first GOP presidential debate — even though he’ll be a no-show.

Mr. Trump is passing on the chance to stand on stage with the Republicans running against him for the party’s presidential nomination, citing his dominance in the polls and suggesting he has more to lose than gain.

“President Trump has already won this evening’s debate because everything is going to be about him,” Chris LaCivita, a senior strategist for the Trump campaign, in an email. “In fact, tonight’s Republican undercard event really shouldn’t even be called a debate, but rather an audition to be a part of President Trump’s team in his second term.”

The debate Wednesday in Milwaukee is being hosted by Fox News. Eight candidates have won invites from the Republican National Committee after reaching polling and donation thresholds.

Mr. LaCivita said the moderators from Fox News will “show an unnatural obsession with President Trump tonight, asking other Republican candidates over and over to react to President Trump’s policy positions.”

“In fact, we will be tallying the number of times President Trump’s name is brought up and his total ‘speaking time,’ even though he is not in attendance,” he said, adding, “When the other candidates do get a chance to speak, they will be a faint echo, or maybe even a copycat, of President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda.”

