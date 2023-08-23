When asked by the moderators who would not support more funding to Ukraine, the only candidate to raise their hand was Vivek Ramaswamy.

“I think this is disastrous that we are protecting against an invasion across somebody else’s border when we should be using those same military resources to prevent the invasion of our own southern border here in the United States,” Ramaswamy said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Ramaswamy also took a swipe at his fellow Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and and former Vice President Mike Pence, who have met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I find it offensive that we have professional politicians on the stage that will make a pilgrimage to Kyiv to their Pope Zelenskyy without doing the same thing for people in Maui or the South Side of Chicago or Kensington,” Ramaswamy said. “I think we have to put the interests of Americans first, secure our own border instead of somebody else’s.”

This prompted a rebuke from Pence: “Anybody that thinks that we can’t solve the problems here in the United States and be the leader of the free world has a pretty small view of the greatest nation on earth.”