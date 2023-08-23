Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group mercenary army that launched a failed coup in June against Russia’s military establishment, was on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed Wednesday on a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Russia, authorities said.

The Embraer Legacy aircraft crashed near Kuzhenkino, a village 215 miles northwest of Moscow, according to Russia’s state-owned RIA Novosti news agency.

“There were 10 people aboard, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, all on board were killed,” RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The country’s Federal Air Transport Agency said it was investigating the cause of the crash. It noted that Mr. Prigozhin’s name appeared on the flight’s passenger manifest, according to RIA Novosti.

The other names on the passenger list were not released.

Mr. Prigozhin, a former confidant of President Vladimir Putin, fell out of favor after openly criticizing the Russian Defense Ministry and launching a rebellion on June 23. The uprising was called off the next day, after which Mr. Prigozhin agreed to move to Belarus. Charges were dropped against him, and the mutineers were told they could sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry or move to Belarus.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.